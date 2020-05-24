Pataal Lok

An Indian web series named Pataal Lok has taken the entire nation by storm since it got aired on Amazon prime on May 15. Produced by Anushka Sharma-owned Clean State Films and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Pataal Lok revolves around the brutal life of a cop, who is on a mission to taste success in a mammoth criminal case.

Bodhisattva plays the role of Siddharth Chaudhary in Pataal Lok

While the series also features stars such as Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh, and Swastika Mukherjee, a 15-year-old kid named Bodhisattva Sharma has perhaps shone the brightest. The youngster is the son of Hathiram and Renu, and he's none other than Siddharth Chaudhary in Pataal Lok.

Bodhisattva Sharma

Having not been involved in any sort of acting, Bodhisattva's natural ability to stir emotions in Pataal Lok earned plaudits from those watching the show. The youngster, who is proficient in English and Hindi, is pursuing humanities and is in 11th standard.

Bodhisattva's mother Shashwati Goswami quipped,

“It was a fun learning experience for him. He got the chance to work in the series by luck. He was attending a workshop in the National School of Drama when an audition took place and later he got selected,” she said.

His father Chandan Kumar Sharma said,

“He is very passionate about acting and he was looking for an opportunity as such. As parents, we feel great that he got an opportunity to work under such a huge banner. I feel that this is just the beginning as he has a long way to go,” he added.

Bodhisattva Sharma is not only fond of acting but also loves listening to songs. Additionally, he has also represented his city at the national level. The 15-year-old, who is settled in New Delhi, has turned out for the region in the Under-15 National Championships and has also travelled to Portugal to play the Sessimbra Summer Cup.

Over the years, Indian sportspeople have endorsed products and have portrayed themselves as capable brand ambassadors. Thus, it comes as no surprise to see a youngster such as Bodhisattva being involved with acting during his formative years.

Apart from taking part in advertisements, players of the ilk of Kapil Dev, VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar have also starred in movies.