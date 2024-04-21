Player Ratings for FC Goa as they storm into ISL 2023-24 semi-finals with commanding 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa secured their spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday evening.

Noah Sadaoui secured the opening goal for FC Goa. After teasing Chennaiyin's defense with a couple of shots, the attack simmered to perfection with Boris Singh dishing out the ball to Brandon Fernandes, who then seasoned it with a swift pass to Carl McHugh. McHugh's delivery found Sadaoui in a prime position, and despite the goalkeeper's touch, Sadaoui found the net.

Brandon Fernandes sealed the deal for FC Goa with a sensational solo strike. Picking up the ball deep near the halfway mark, Brandon showcased his flair by outpacing Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jiteshwor Singh with a quick burst of speed. He created space for himself right before the 30 yard box and unleashed a precise shot into the top corner of the nets.

Chennaiyin FC pulled one back with a goal from Lazar Cirkovic just before halftime, thanks to a corner kick by Aakash Sangawan and a rebound from goalkeeper Dheeraj's save. Despite this, FC Goa maintained their strong defense and sealed the victory.

The Gaurs now look forward to a showdown against Mumbai City FC, while the Marina Machans bow out of the competition following this result.

Player Ratings FC Goa

FC Goa delivered a commendable performance against Chennaiyin FC. Let's delve into individual player ratings for this thrilling encounter.

Dheeraj Singh - 8/10:

The custodian exhibited a strong vigilance, making four crucial saves. Despite being tested by Chennaiyin's set pieces, Dheeraj Singh remained resolute between the posts. His calculated risks, including a daring tackle outside the box, displayed his confidence and contributed to Goa's defensive stability.

Jay Gupta - 6/10:

Jay Gupta faced a challenging matchup against Chennaiyin's winger Vincy Baretto. While he managed to win some duels and recover possession, he occasionally struggled to contain his opponent's attacks. His pass accuracy and offensive contributions were average.

Boris Singh - 7/10:

Boris Singh's performance was notable, highlighted by a vital goal-line clearance and his involvement in some attacking link-ups in the right flank.

Nim Dorjee - 7/10:

Nim Dorjee's defensive stability was evident throughout the night, with two crucial interceptions and a couple of timely interventions. Despite some communication lapses, he recovered, blocking an attempt when Dheeraj Singh ventured out of the box.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10:

Odei performed well, despite occasional communication lapses in the defensive line. However, he made crucial clearances when Chennaiyin attacked, showcasing strong aerial ability and timely interventions.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10:

McHugh made 2 crucial interceptions and was very effective in the link-up play between defense and attack. While he monitored defensive gaps well, a couple of errors were noticeable, although he managed to recover swiftly.

Rowlin Borges - 7.5/10:

Borges had a solid outing, excelling in both defensive and offensive duties. He won four defensive duels and had impressive passing accuracy, ensuring Goa's midfield control.

Noah Sadaoui - 8.5/10:

Noah emerged as the standout performer of the match, consistently posing a threat to Chennaiyin's defense. His goal, coupled with relentless attacking efforts, rendered him a formidable presence, significantly contributing to FC Goa's offensive threat.

Brandon Fernandes - 7.5/10:

Brandon Fernandes played a pivotal role in FC Goa's attacking setup, scoring a sensational goal from long range and created 3 chances. His precision in passing and effective crossing added dynamism to Goa's attacking play.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10:

Yasir's performance was decent, albeit not up to his usual standards. While he contributed positively during his 60 minutes on the field, there is room for improvement.

Carlos Martinez - 7/10:

Martinez displayed intent and creativity in the final third, creating scoring opportunities with his accurate passing and link-up play.

Substitutes:

Seriton Fernandez - 7/10:

Despite limited minutes on the field, Seriton made a significant impact, particularly in defense. His crucial tackles and defensive contributions helped stave off Chennaiyin's attacking threats.

Udanta Singh – NA (only played 9 minutes)

