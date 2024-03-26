Player ratings for India from their damaging defeat to Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 

A sense of shock reverberated through Guwahati and across the country, as India succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite taking the lead courtesy of Sunil Chhetri, a stunning second-half display by Afghanistan led to goals from Rahmat Akbari and Sharif Mukhammad, as the visitors secured all three points on the night.

The game marked captain Chhetri’s 150th appearance for India and the hosts were desperate for a win to improve their chances of qualifying for the third round of the qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers took the initiative, pushing forward in attack and coming close to scoring the opening goal in the second minute. Brandon Fernandes delivered an inch-perfect cut-back to Chhetri in the penalty area, but his effort from his weaker foot struck the post. The ball then fell kindly to Manvir Singh, who skied his shot from six yards out.

The Afghans also posed a threat and had a couple of significant chances in the sixth minute, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacting swiftly to keep the scores level. They began growing into the game after the chances, but it was the Blue Tigers who took the lead in the 36th minute.

Manvir Singh delivered a dangerous ball into the box, which appeared to be handled by Amiri. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation, and Chhetri stepped up, converting the penalty to notch his 94th goal on this momentous occasion.

The second half began much like the first, with India looking to create opportunities. They managed a couple of half-chances to extend their lead, but there was a huge shift in the atmosphere when Afghanistan equalized proceedings in the 70th minute.

India were caught off guard by a single long pass, allowing the Afghans to find themselves in a two-versus-two situation. Following several clearances and deflections, Akbari’s powerful strike ricocheted off Rahul Bheke and nestled into the back of the net.

The momentum shifted with the goal, and just as India began pressing for the winner, the Lions of Khorasan hit back with a decisive blow. Once again, a long pass bypassed their defense, forcing Gurpreet to rush out of his line and concede a penalty.

Sharif Mukhammad calmly stepped up and placed the ball into the back of the net to give the Afghans an unexpected lead. Ashley Westwood’s team ultimately secured an unexpected victory, propelling them to third place in the standings.

While Afghanistan deserve credit for outperforming India in all aspects of the game, Igor Stimac and his team will undoubtedly be disappointed. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blue Tigers fared against Afghanistan in Guwahati.

India player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [3/10]

Gurpreet had a relatively uneventful match in Saudi Arabia, but within the opening ten minutes in Guwahati, he was quickly called into action twice. Initially, he displayed his sharp reflexes by parrying Zohib Amiri’s header before confidently saving Omid Popalzay’s long-range attempt.

However, he erred in a crucial moment as he conceded a penalty in the final moments of the game, resulting in Afghanistan taking the lead.

Nikhil Poojary [4/10]

Poojary began the game with the intention of advancing higher up the pitch to contribute to the attack, but he found himself pinned back by Taufee Skandari as the game progressed.

The winger beat him on a few occasions, although Poojary remained mostly reliable in one-on-one situations. However, his crossing was largely inaccurate, as he struggled to consistently deliver the ball into the dangerous area.

Rahul Bheke [4/10]

Bheke relished the physical battle with Jabar Sharza, frequently gaining the upper hand. Nonetheless, his passing and ball progression fell short, contributing to India’s struggle to execute passes into midfield. Additionally, he was at fault for poor positioning for the first goal, resulting in the ball deflecting off him and into the net.

Anwar Ali [6/10]

Anwar Ali was composed in possession and won most of his duels. He was arguably India’s best defender on the night, but unfortunately, struggled to marshal the backline.

Subhasish Bose [5/10]

Subhasish Bose had a difficult outing like the rest of his backline as he struggled to deal with Ahadi’s threat on the left flank. While he got into dangerous positions in the first half, he largely struggled in the final third, delivering poor crosses.

Jeakson Singh [4/10]

Jeakson Singh certainly gave it his all and kept the ball moving quickly in the first half. However, playing as the lone defensive midfielder, he struggled to restrict Afghanistan’s counter-attacks and often found himself isolated in midfield to defend these breakaways.

Apuia [4/10]

Apuia played higher up the pitch, but he once again had a poor night, as he was guilty of losing possession on several occasions. Overall, it was a frustrating display from the midfielder, who struggled to find his rhythm and make meaningful contributions.

Manvir Singh [2/10]

Manvir Singh was a shadow of the player he has been for Mohun Bagan SG this season. He was guilty of missing a huge chance in the opening minutes of the game, while his approach on the flanks was one-dimensional and easily defended.

He moved upfront after Chhetri was replaced, but once again struggled to make an impact.

Brandon Fernandes [6/10]

Brandon Fernandes started the game brightly, setting up Chhetri in the second minute. However, he fizzled out of the game in the second period and was eventually replaced around the hour mark.

Liston Colaco [7/10]

Colaco was the only bright spark for India in a rather timid display, as he often provided the outlet in attack for the Blue Tigers. His pace and decision making were largely on point, but like Fernandes, he also struggled in the second period.

Sunil Chettri [6/10]

Chhetri marked his 150th appearance with a well-taken penalty, but he was marked out of the game by Afghanistan’s towering center-backs. The BFC forward lacked any service and was eventually taken off with 20 minutes left.

Substitutes

Lallianzuala Chhangte [5/10]

Lallianzuala Chhangte arrived with twenty minutes left, but Afghanistan were quick to double up on him and restrict his influence on the game.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [4/10]

Naorem Mahesh Singh created a couple of half-chances, but it was largely an underwhelming performance from the 24-year-old East Bengal forward, who has had a solid season at the club level.

Anirudh Thapa [5/10]

Anirudh Thapa showed some quality touches, but he found it challenging to assert himself on the game and created no chances.

Vikram Pratap Singh [N/A]

Had little time to make an impact.