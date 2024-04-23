Player ratings for Mohun Bagan SG as Odisha FC string together comeback victory in ISL 2023-24 semi-final first leg

After the high of their ISL 2023-24 Shield victory on a dramatic final matchday, Mohun Bagan SG's relentless run has been halted by Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC, who stitched together a comeback 2-1 victory in the first leg of the semi-final at the Kalinga Stadium.

There was some clumsy defending all round as both teams conceded from poorly defended corners. The Mariners took the lead through Manvir Singh in the third minute as the entire Odisha defense was caught napping during the corner routine. But seven minutes later, a schoolboy error from Vishal Kaith saw Carlos Delgado head home the equalizer.

Before half-time, Roy Krishna made it 2-1 when he blazed past Hector Yuste and stabbed home the ball past the opposition keeper. The second half intensified the action as both teams had a player sent off. Armando Sadiku was given the marching orders after collecting his second yellow for a foul on Ahmed Jahouh, while Carlos Delgado's handball earned him his second booking.

As the final whistle blew, the Juggernauts celebrated their first-ever ISL win over the Mariners after nine attempts and more importantly the narrow lead they would take into the second leg at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Green and Maroon Brigade.

Anwar Ali and Dimitri Petratos top the ratings for Mohun Bagan SG from their defeat against Odisha FC

Vishal Kaith (GK) [5.0]

For a goalkeeper who has been one of the more reliable campaigners throughout the 2023-24 season, Vishal Kaith had a questionable outing as his clumsy attempted punch allowed Odisha to grab an early equalizer on the night. He almost conceded a penalty soon after as he clattered into Roy Krishna inside the penalty area but the linesman's flag saved his blushes.

Anwar Ali [7.5]

Despite his team conceding two goals, not many could falter Anwar Ali's performance. He often showed his more experienced partners how to keep their heads in the game. The 23-year-old was confident going into duels and even participated in the build-up play.

Hector Yuste [6.5]

The 36-year-old looked off the pace on the night and was burned by blistering pace from Roy Krishna on the way to Odisha's second goal.

Subhasish Bose [7.0]

The veteran full-back was one of the standout performers in the backline, with Yuste struggling. Roy Krishna constantly kept Bose on his toes but the MBSG defender had a reply to most of his tricky questions.

Joni Kauko [6.0]

The Mohun Bagan midfield lacked cohesion tonight and Joni Kauko would share some of the blame. The 33-year-old made a few interceptions in his half, but couldn't carry the ball like many have gotten used to seeing. He was brought off for tactical reasons after Armando Sadiku received the marching orders.

Abhishek Suryavanshi [5.5]

Fresh off receiving the Emerging Player of the Month award for April, the 23-year-old had a pedestrian performance in the middle of the park. Although on the ball, Suryavanshi had an air of composure, without it, he was struggling to navigate the Odisha transitions. Habas took off the youngster after the half-time break.

Manvir Singh [7.0]

Thanks to the Odisha defenders completely being switched off in the initial exchanges, Manvir walked away with the opening goal. Throughout the night he incessantly grafted up and down the right flank but couldn't create a similar impact.

Dimitri Petratos [7.5]

The Australian was the creative glue of the Green and Maroon Brigade as constantly kept the Odisha backline on their toes. Petratos provided the assist for the opening goal but his contribution went well beyond. But his attacking partners couldn't replicate a similar rhythm.

Anirudh Thapa [6.5]

Anirudh Thapa recycled the possession well and fed Petratos whenever he could. However, his own creative spark was missing on the night.

Liston Colaco [7.0]

Being in Liston's shoes tonight seemed like a tedious job, as the winger was forced to cover the entirety of the left flank, whether be it carrying the ball forward or contributing with some crucial defensive work.

Armando Sadiku [4.5]

The Albanian forward had a forgettable night as he failed to create any substantial impact, and only deepened his woes when he received a second yellow for rampaging through Jahouh right after the hour mark. Antonio Lopez Habas was left stunned on the sidelines by the reckless action.

SUBSTITUTES

Deepak Tangri [6.5]

The midfielder couldn't create any substantial impact after coming on but did recycle possession well.

Jason Cummings [6.0]

Jason Cummings replaced Kauko after the red card to Armando Sadiku, however, there wasn't much goal-mouth action after he came on.

Kiyan Nassiri [NA]

The youngster came on too late to create any significant impact.

