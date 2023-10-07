Punjab FC 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for the Highlanders| ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC drew Punjab FC 1-1 in their third game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season in Delhi today (October 6).

NorthEast United FC came into the game having won their previous game against Chennaiyin FC. Punjab FC came into the game having lost their previous game against FC Goa.

A win today would take the Highlanders to the top of the table while Punjab FC were in search of their first win or first points this season.

The Punjab-based franchise were forced to play their home games in Delhi as the stadium conditions in Punjab did not meet AFC standards.

The game started with the hosts creating the better chances while the Highlanders took time to settle in.

Punjab FC were unlucky to not be awarded a penalty in the 36th minute when Krishnananda was bought down inside the box by Asheer Akhtar.

Lhungdin bought down Tondonba inside the box in the 42nd minute and NorthEast United FC were awarded a penalty. Romain Phillippoteaux's spot-kick was saved by Ravi Kumar.

The golden boy for the Highlanders Parthib Gogoi did it again in similar fashion today as he bent a curler from outside the box to give his side the lead in the 45th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The second half started with the hosts searching hard for the equalizer. Juan Mera came close to scoring in the 57th minute but his shot from outside the box was saved brilliantly by Mirshad.

The Shers finally got the equalizer in the 63rd minute when Melroy Assisi tapped the ball into an empty net at the far post from a Juan Mera corner.

Punjab FC took control of the game entirely after securing the equalizer while NorthEast United FC went into a more defensive shape.

Neither side managed to change the scoreboard during the remainder of the game.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

With a point today, the Highlanders moved to third in the points table.

On that note let's take a look at the player ratings for the visitors

Player Ratings for NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (6): Mirshad made some good saves during the game. The save he made from Juan Mera's shot in the 53rd minute deserved praise.

Dinesh Singh (5): Dinesh tried hard during the game and frustrated Krishnananda throughout the game. He should have marked Melroy better during the goal the Highlanders conceded.

Asheer Akhtar (5): Asheer was lucky to not concede a penalty in the first half after he bought down Krishnananda. Overall Asheer had an average game.

Miguel Zabaco (5.5): Miguel did a decent job dealing with Luka and didn't give the Punjab FC striker much space.

Tondonba Singh (4.5): Tondonba had a hard time dealing with Juan Mera and Brandon. He too should have done better during the goal his side conceded.

Mohammed Ali Bemammer (6.5): Bemammer was crucial for NorthEast United FC. He did his job in a good manner and also helped his side in attack. The way he dealt with Talal was praiseworthy.

Konsam Phalguni Singh (5.5): Phalguni had a rare quiet game today. He couldn't create many chances and failed to convert the single chance that came his way.

Romain Philippoteaux (4): Romain was poor today. He failed to convert the penalty that was awarded to NorthEast United FC. He also didn't create many chances for his side.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir too had a quiet game and he couldn't do the usual things he did for his side.

Nestor Albiach (6): Nestor hit the crossbar in the 38th minute with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box. Nestor had a good game and was influential going forward.

Parthib got into the scoresheet again today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Parthib Gogoi (7.5): The golden boy from the Highlands did it again today in a similar fashion to the previous two games. Parthib Gogoi received a loose ball, cut in a bit from the right and unleashed his trademark curler from outside the box which rattled the net in the 45th minute. Parthib wasn't too effective in the second half.

Substitutes

Jithin MS (4): Jithin came on in the second half in place of Manvir. He was poor during his time on the pitch. His passing and movements neither were up to the desired standards.

Yaser Hamed (5): Yaser came on in the second half replacing Romain after NorthEast United FC conceded. His introduction helped the Highlanders secure their defense even more.

Pragyan Gogoi (5): Pragyan replaced Tondonba in the second half. He couldn't impact the game much.

Redeem Tlang (5): Redeem replaced Parthib in the second half. Redeem didn't have the best of games today. His passing in general was below average today.