Punjab FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for the Shers as they get their first point in the ISL

Punjab FC played out a gritty 1-1 draw with NorthEast United in their third ISL game of this campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

The game seemed destined to go into halftime goalless until Parthib Gogoi recycled a second ball and managed to find the back of the net with a world-class curler from just outside the box. This gave NorthEast the lead.

Punjab equalized through center-back Melroy Assisi in the 63rd minute and brought things back to parity. Since then, both teams tried their best to break the deadlock and pick up the three points on offer but were unsuccessful.

Punjab, who were promoted to the ISL this year, seemed to be the better side on the day with more possession to their name but their performance in the final third seemed appalling at times. Even after seeing that Slovenian striker Luka Macjen was marked tightly, the others failed to rise to the occasion.

Player ratings for Punjab FC

In this article, we bring to you the player ratings for Punjab FC from their game against NorthEast United:

Ravi Kumar - 7/10

Ravi Kumar was fantastic in goal for Punjab today. The highlight of his game was when he dived the right way to save the penalty kick from Romain Philippoteaux. His commanding presence helped his defenders throughout the game.

Mohammed Salah - 7/10

Mohammed Salah's pace and guile were what endeared him the most to the Punjab supporters today. His clearances also helped his side out in times of trouble.

Dimitrios Chatziisaias - 6/5/10

Center-back Dimitrios Chatziisaias marked the opposition forwards well and did not give too much of room in the box. His technical skills also helped Punjab out in times of trouble while defending.

Melroy Assisi - 8/10

Melroy Assisi was one of the best players for Punjab today. It was his goal that helped the Shers level terms in the match. His clearances as well as strong presence in the backline worked well.

Khaiminthang Lungdim - 8/10

Right-back Khaiminthang Lungdim got stuck into the NorthEast wingers and hardly gave them room to work with. His pace and accuracy were heartening to watch. Lungdim's running down the flanks seemed to trouble NorthEast.

Krishnananda Khundongbam - 6/10

Krishnananda Khundongbam, who was taken off in the 60th minute, held the fort in midfield but was found lacking in passing the ball at times.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam - 7.5/10

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Punjab FC's midfield general in many ways, controlled the pace of the game. He was the one who managed the game on a string and dictated the passing and distribution.

Brandon Vanlalremdika - 8/10

Brandon Vanlalredmika was heartening to watch today. His desire to fight for the Punjab badge was there for everyone to see as was his wish to seek balls running towards the final third. Creativity is the X-Factor he possesses.

Juan Mera - 7/10

Juan Mera had a superb time in the second half of the game, setting up his attackers on quite a few occasions. His creativity will hold Punjab in good stead throughout the season.

Madih Talal - 6.5/10

Madih Talal provided a lot of support to Luka Majcen in the attacking department. However, Punjab would have expected some attacking returns from the Frenchman. His passing seemed a tad off.

Luka Majcen - 7/10

Luca Majcen was unfortunate to have been denied a penalty in the first half owing to a kick from behind but he more than held his own in the second. He was one of the sole paths of attack that Punjab were using.

SUBSTITUTES:

Prasanth K - 6/10

Prasanth was brought on in the 60th minute to provide some attacking impetus to Punjab, but unfortunately, he could not quite get a clear sight on goal. He did try to set up others but was unsuccessful there as well.

Nikhil Prabhu - 7/10

Nikhil Prabhu put in a stellar showing in defence after coming off the bench today. He will be hoping to start games more often and not sit on the bench.

Kingsley Fernandes - 6.5/10

Kingsley Fernandes' was impressive both with and without the ball today. He too will hope to get more game time in order to impress his head coach. Fernandes can be quite dangerous if he gets more of the ball.

Ranjeet Pandre - NA

Ranjeet Pandre got very little time in this game to merit a rating.