Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup

After a disappointing loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC are set to face Bangladesh Army FT in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group A match is scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

In their previous match, the Warriors succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against ISL champions following an unfortunate own goal by Melroy Assisi and a goal by Hugo Boumous in the second half.

While they showcased a strong defensive performance against a formidable Mohun Bagan side, breaking through the opponent's defensive line proved to be a challenge.

This aspect is something that head coach Staikos Vergetis will look to improve in the upcoming matches. The onus will be on Luka Majcen and Juan Mera to display their potential and secure their first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army FT arrive on the back of a remarkable 2-2 draw against East Bengal FC. Despite trailing by two goals at halftime, they capitalized on East Bengal's mistakes in the second half, securing a valuable point from the encounter with the Kolkata giants.

This comeback was undoubtedly a significant morale boost for head coach Abdul Razzaq and his squad, positioning them as contenders for the second-place finish. The best two second-placed teams will earn quarter-final berths, and clinching a win against Punjab FC could potentially secure an unexpected spot in the final eight.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Team news

Punjab FC went with a strong lineup in their opening game, starting all three of their foreign players. Vergetis is expected to name a similar lineup, but new signings, including Samuel Kynshi and Prasanth K, might be awarded their first starts.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army FT have an experienced unit and manager Abdul Razzaq is likely to deploy his strongest team. Midfielder Mohammad Rahman is back in contention after serving his suspension, while Meraj Pradhan, could potentially be included in the starting lineup.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Prediction

Bangladesh Army suffered a resounding defeat against Mohun Bagan but learned their lessons and adopted a defensive approach against East Bengal FC.

Despite conceding two goals, their patient tactics proved beneficial in the later phases, capitalizing on their opponents' waning performance. As a result, they could opt for a similar approach and will hope to pounce on Punjab’s mistakes.

However, the Warriors undoubtedly hold the upper hand in this encounter. Their advantage stems from the presence of two proficient foreign attackers and the pace they possess in the wide areas, which can create problems for the Bangladesh side.

Prediction: Punjab FC 2-1 Bangladesh Army FT.