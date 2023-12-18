Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 57

Seeking their first victory in the ISL 2023-24 season, newly promoted Punjab FC are set to host Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on Monday.

Following a challenging start, the Shers find themselves at the foot of the table with just five points. Alongside Hyderabad FC, they are the only team yet to record a victory this season.

Despite promising performances in recent months, Staikos Vergitis’ men have faced difficulties in translating efforts into results. Whether it’s conceding goals after taking the lead or lacking clinical precision in front of goal, Punjab FC have struggled with turning performances into points.

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming match, Vergitis acknowledged defensive progress made but pointed out the team’s struggle in transitioning from defense to attack.

"Game by game we have improved our defensive function, we are more tough, more strong in our defensive work in the first games with the transitions and the good quality of some opponent players but in the last games we faced them better defensively and we are not receiving offensive transition of opponents defensive for us so much," he explained.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have experienced consistent improvements as the season has progressed. Following three consecutive defeats in their first three games, the Marina Machans have lost just once, accumulating 12 points in the subsequent seven matches

Currently positioned sixth in the standings, a victory would propel them five points ahead of the seventh-placed East Bengal FC. Chennaiyin FC will look to carry their positive momentum following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC.

When these sides last met, the Chennai-based outfit secured a resounding 5-1 victory. However, head coach Owen Coyle anticipates a different challenge this time, recognizing the potential challenges that Punjab FC could pose to his side.

"Punjab FC have shown that they are a very good side. They are a dangerous team. They are an organised side who also work very hard,” he said. "We certainly believe that this is a game that we can win, but to win the game we need to be very good on the day."

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 1

PFC wins: 0

CFC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (3)

Chennaiyin FC: Connor Shields, Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro (3)

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Kiran Chemjong (15), Debjit Majumder (18)

Most shots per 90: Madih Talal (3.2), Jordan Murray (3.8)

Most chances created: Madih Talal (16), Rafael Crivellaro (21)

Most clearences: Dimitrios Chatziisaias (36), Lazar Cirkovic (37)