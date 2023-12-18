Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, team news, probable lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

After returning to winning ways in their previous ISL 2023-24 encounter, Chennaiyin FC will travel to the national capital to face struggling Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

The Marina Machans were on a four-game winless run since their 5-1 drubbing of the Shers earlier in the season. But against Bengaluru FC, the Tamil Nadu-based outfit delivered a resilient performance to secure a 2-0 victory. With the result, Chennaiyin FC climbed to sixth in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches.

However, head Owen Coyle would be aware that his side are yet to hit their final form. Two wins on the trot would bring some much-needed momentum into their stride. During the pre-match press conference, Coyle also underlined that the result of the previous fixture will amount to nothing in the upcoming clash.

“It was nice to get that victory (in the last game against Punjab FC). But they will count for absolutely nothing in the preparation for the game to come. Punjab FC have shown that they are really organized with what they have. We know that they are a good side,” the Scottish gaffer averred.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Punjab FC will also be hoping to look past the underwhelming results of their maiden ISL campaign. The Staikos Vergetis-led outfit are yet to register a single victory in the tournament and their defensive frailties have cost them 17 goals in 10 matches.

But on a couple of occasions, the Shers have come within touching distance of the elusive victory, but their inability to control matches has cost them inadvertently.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

Match: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST on Monday, December 18.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Punjab FC: Kiran Chemjong (GK); K Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee; Prashant K, Ashis Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Krishnananda Singh; Jordan Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Mazumdar (GK); Bikash Yumnam, Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Ankit Mukherjee; Ayush Adhikari, Jiteshwor Singh; Ninthoi Meetei, Rafa Crivellaro, Vincy Barreto, Conor Shields.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

If we are resorting to the points table and the form chart, Chennaiyin FC will start as the clear favorites. Earlier in the season, the Marina Machans hammered the Shers 5-1 victory, with Punjab FC not showing significant growth since that day.

Prediction: Punjab FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL 2023-24 clash between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema app.