Punjab FC vs FC Goa head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

In a bid to keep their title hopes alive, FC Goa will travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, to lock horns against resurging Punjab FC in ISL 2023-24 on Monday, March 11.

Since the restart, Punjab have looked sharper in every regard and are well in contention for the knockout spots. With 20 points from 18 games, they are just a point behind Jamshedpur FC, who currently take up the final knockout spot having played a match more. The Staikos Vergetis-coached outfit have four victories in their last six outings.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs, who were once at the summit of the standings, ended their five-game winless streak with a narrow 1-0 victory over East Bengal. They are winless in their last three away matches, drawing twice and losing once in the process. The underwhelming record will concern Manolo Marquez but they are still well-positioned to extend their title bid.

Goa had won their earlier encounter against the Shers by 1-0, and the upcoming game gives them a chance to become only the second team after Mumbai City FC to record a league double over the Staikos Vergetis-coached side.

“Punjab are a very brave team, who play well from the back and know what they have to do. With three very dangerous players in attack, Punjab can prove to be more than a handful,” Marquez said ahead of the clash in the pre-match press conference.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head record in ISL

Matches Played: 1

FC Goa wins: 1

Punjab FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (6 goals in 18 matches)

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (5 goals in 15 matches)

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Madih Talal (6), Brandon Fernandes (2)

Most clean sheets: Arshdeep Singh (7), Ravi Kumar Punia (3)

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (49), Madih Talal (37)

Most interceptions: Nikhil Prabhu (34), Seriton Fernandes (21)