Punjab FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

In their bid to secure the final ISL playoff berth, Punjab FC will host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

The Shers have been in exceptional form since the start of the year, winning four out of their last six matches. These results have propelled them into contention for the sixth position, which is currently being contested by five teams. With 20 points to their name, a victory on Monday would elevate them to the playoff places, granting them a two-point advantage over their rivals.

In recent weeks, Punjab FC have shown defensive resilience, while their attackers have contributed significantly, notching 11 goals in their recent six outings. They will aim to sustain this momentum, despite facing games against three of the top four teams in their upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, FC Goa, following a surprising mid-season slump resulting in four consecutive losses, bounced back with a draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC and a crucial 1-0 victory over East Bengal FC.

The Gaurs certainly returned to their dominant best against the Kolkata giants. With only five games remaining, they currently occupy the fourth position, while having the opportunity to go level on points with third-placed Odisha FC and steer clear of Kerala Blasters below them.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, head coach Manolo Marquez anticipates a challenging game, reminiscent of the reverse fixture, where they secured a narrow 1-0 win.

"The thing I like about Punjab FC is that they are a very brave team, they play very good from the back. They have a very clear idea of what they have to do, with three very dangerous players in attack. If we want to win this game, we will have to play a good game," he said.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Punjab FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, March 11, from 7.30pm.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK); Abhishek Singh, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee; Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Ashish Pradhan, Madih Talal; Luka Majcen Wilmar Jordan Gil.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta; Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh; Boris Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes; Carlos Martinez.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Punjab FC will enter this match with significant confidence, buoyed by their recent performances. However, their track record in Delhi hasn’t been good, with only two wins in eight games.

FC Goa will look to control possession, and Marquez will be counting on Noah Sadaoui to rediscover his form, as he has struggled in front of goal this season.

Although Goa hold a slight edge in terms of quality, the match could end in a draw, considering Punjab’s attacking prowess, which could trouble Goa’s leaky defense.

Prediction: Punjab FC 1-1 FC Goa