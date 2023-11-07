Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Two teams yet to win a single game in the ISL 2023-24 are set to battle it out as Punjab FC face Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

ISL newcomers Punjab FC have certainly had a challenging start to their campaign, currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with only two points to their name.

In their previous match against the ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC, they showed resilience but ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat despite holding the lead until the 80th minute.

Head coach Staikos Vergitis places a heavy emphasis on their home performance, acknowledging that his team has been caught off guard by the intensity of the ISL on multiple occasions.

"It’s a challenging year for us, being our first one in the ISL. We are enjoying participating in it because we want to take steps up in our career. Our team had to face some situations in the games, especially the transition game, which is a big difference between the I-League and the ISL, as the ball travels from one area to other very fast and we need to adapt and develop in it," he explained.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC share a similar fate in terms of league standings, also amassing two points and only edging out their opponents solely based on goal difference.

Despite showing gradual improvement in their last two matches, the Nizams have struggled in the final third, which they will hope to improve in the upcoming games. Consequently, this match takes on a high-stakes nature as both teams desperately need a victory to kickstart their season.

In a pre-match press conference, head coach Thangboi Singto expressed his belief that his team, with a combination of new and foreign players, should secure the three points against the newly promoted side.

"The team is trying to show what they really are, in terms of understanding how to play as a team, tactically, and the combination of new guys and foreigners coming in, they have blended well. Punjab FC of course have done well, but we as former champions and being senior to them in the ISL, anything less than three points will be disappointing against them," he said.

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head record

This is the first time that these two teams will clash in the Indian Super League. In their previous matches, Punjab FC faced a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC, while Hyderabad FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC.

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luca Majcen (2).

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir (1).

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Ravi Kumar (11 – PFC), Gurmeet Singh (7 – HFC).

Most shots per 90 minutes: Madih Talal (3.2 – PFC), Jonathan Moya (2.7 – HFC).

Most chances created: Luca Majcen (7 – PFC), Petteri Pennanen (6 – HFC).

Successful tackles per 90 minutes: Amarjit Singh Kiyam (2.3 – PFC), Sahil Tavora (1.8 – HFC).