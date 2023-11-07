Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: PFC vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 7, 2023

Punjab FC takes on Hyderabad FC in the last match of Matchweek 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Tuesday, November 7, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Punjab FC sits at the bottom of the points table, with two draws and four defeats in six matches, but to be fair to them, they have put up a tough fight in most matches apart from the heavy defeat to Chennaiyin FC.

They recently lost 2-1 away against Mumbai City FC and held a 1-0 lead till the 82nd minute, before a quick turnaround took away their chance to register a historic first ISL win. Punjab will look to do so against fellow strugglers Hyderabad FC in front of their home fans.

The Nizams have registered two draws on the trot after losing their first three matches and sit in 11th place on the points table. They were last involved in a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, with a Mohammad Yasir opener getting canceled out by a goal from Ryan Williams.

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, M Shereef, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashish Pradhan, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, Brandon Vanlalremdika/Krishananda Singh, and Luka Majcen.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Abdul Rabeeh, Joe Knowles, and Jonathan Moya.

Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: November 7, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a pretty close match, with both teams looking for their first win of the season. The hosts could be buoyed by their home support, and while they have done decently from a defensive perspective, they will want to pose a more clinical threat in front of goal.

As for Hyderabad FC, they're having plenty of possession but will want to do more with the ball, and like Punjab FC, score more goals.

Nikhil Prabhu, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, Mohammad Yasir, Joe Knowles, and Khaiminthang Lhungdim look like must-haves, with the likes of Madih Talal good differentials.

Joe Knowles and Luka Majcen are undoubtedly the best captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravi Kumar, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Joe Knowles, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Jonathan Moya.

Captain: Luka Majcen. Vice-Captain: Joe Knowles.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Madih Talal, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Joe Knowles, Juan Mera, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Joe Knowles. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Yasir.