Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash  

League debutants Punjab FC are set to lock horns with former champions Hyderabad FC in a vital ISL 2023-24 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the table, struggling to secure victories.

Punjab FC, who earned promotion to the ISL after winning the I-League last season, are yet to win a game in six attempts, drawing two and losing four times. They currently sit at the bottom with just two points.

Expand Tweet

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are also going through a rough patch. They too are winless, drawing two and losing three of their five matches. The Nizams occupy the penultimate position in the standings with two points. Hyderabad are in dire need of enhancing their attacking transitions, having scored only three goals in five games.

Tonight's match is a golden opportunity for both teams to capitalize on their strengths and secure a much-needed win.

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Probable 11

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nongmeikapam Meitei, Mashoor Shereef, Nitesh Darjee, Ashish Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Luka Majcen.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sahil Tavora, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammad Yasir, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Maya.

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

In the upcoming clash between Punjab and Hyderabad, both struggling teams will be aiming to turn their fortunes around in the 2023-24 ISL season.

Expand Tweet

Players like Luka Majcen and Juan Mera have been impressive for the Shers, while Mohammad Yasir stood out for Hyderabad FC by scoring a crucial goal in their previous match.

With both sides hungry for points, the match promises to be intense, as they battle fiercely for a much-needed victory. It could be a closely contested affair, with both teams fighting tooth and nail for the elusive win.

Prediction: Punjab 1 - 0 Hyderabad