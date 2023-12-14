Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters, two teams hovering at the opposite end of the points table, will lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi for a gripping ISL 2023-24 contest on Thursday.

Still searching for their maiden victory in the tournament, the Shers sit on five points after nine games. Staikos Vergetis' men have found it difficult to adapt to the top-tier league, but they have displayed a lot of heart in their performances. Punjab FC's last three matches have ended in fighting draws, with the most recent stalemate coming against East Bengal.

If Punjab FC sprinkle a bit of composure into their game, the results will soon start swinging the other way. They also need to continue solidifying their backline, after conceding 16 goals, which is the highest in this season. But Vergetis believes his players are on the right path with recent results.

“We have to execute with discipline all the concepts that we have prepared for this game. I am very happy seeing my players being more effective in the plans and we should look to continue the same,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters' high-flying form was halted by league leaders FC Goa in the previous encounter. But the Tuskers have undoubtedly played some of the most attractive football this season and currently occupy the second spot. They have five wins, and two draws from nine matches, amounting to 17 points.

Their intention will be purely to regroup after their loss against the Gaurs and return to winning ways against a struggling opposition.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record

Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC have never exchanged blows in the ISL.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (3 goals).

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitri Diamantakos (4)

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Juan Mera (2), Adrian Luna (4).

Most shots: Madih Talal (16), Kwame Peprah (14).

Most successful tackles: Khaiminthang Lhungdim (16), Naocha Singh (12).

Most saves: Ravi Kumar (14), Sachin Suresh (23).