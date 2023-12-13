Seeking their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL), newcomers Punjab FC are set to host Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The Shers have struggled to make an immediate impact in the ISL, as they are languishing at the foot of the table with just five points to their name. Nevertheless, they have shown noteworthy progress in recent weeks, instilling confidence that their long-awaited first victory will arrive sooner rather than later.

While Punjab FC have encountered challenges in getting positive results, they have gone toe-to-toe against every opponent except Chennaiyin FC. The attacking trio of Juan Mera, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen has shown promise, but head coach Staikos Vergistis will hope that his defense can step up and begin to keep clean sheets.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Blasters, the Greek coach expressed confidence in his team despite results not going their way.

"We have to execute with discipline all the concepts that we have prepared for this game. I am very happy seeing my players being more effective in the plans and we should look to continue the same,” he said.

After enjoying an unbeaten streak spanning five games, Kerala Blasters FC faced a setback with a 1-0 defeat against league leaders FC Goa last time out. Despite holding onto the second place with 17 points, title rivals - Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC - have played fewer games than the Blasters

Consequently, securing a victory in Delhi is crucial for the Blasters, especially considering their less-than-ideal away record compared to their home performances.

Adding to their challenges, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s suspension due to comments against referees has led assistant coach Frank Dauwen to take charge of the upcoming match against Punjab.

Despite Punjab FC’s struggles, Dauwen, in the pre-match press conference, expressed that it will be a challenging game for his team.

"Observing their last three games, Punjab begin with good organization and possess quality forwards. They aim for compact play and transitions despite conceding goals. They possess quality offensive players, allowing them to score while conceding," he stated.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast and live streaming details

The ISL clash between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday, December 14 from 8:00 PM IST.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted Lineup

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Dimitris Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Ashish Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Prasanth K, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen.

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters arrive into this game as favorites, given their form. However, Punjab FC, who have made significant progress, have the potential to pose a threat to the Blasters’ defense, which has been vulnerable to counter-attacks. They will, however, need to be clinical in front of goal if they are to secure three points.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing result, and given the strength and depth of their squad, they are expected to walk away with three points.

Prediction: Punjab FC 1-2 Kerala Blasters FC