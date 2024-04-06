Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan SG, two sides with contrasting aspirations, will collide at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, in the ISL 2023-24 on Saturday, April 6.

The Mariners, accumulating 39 points from 19 appearances, are still in the running for the League Shield race with Mumbai City, leading by a five-point margin, having played. A few victories on the trot, and Antonio Lopes Habas-coached outfit could dethrone the Islanders and seal the title. However, their upcoming hurdle, the Punjab challenge, is not one to disregard.

The Shers have been roaring through the second half of the season, with four victories and a draw in eight appearances. However, they have not won any of their last three games at home. Presently on 21 points from 20 outings, Punjab will need a victory to keep their realistic hopes of knockouts alive.

Both teams lost their previous fixtures. MBSG fell victim to an inspired Chennaiyin FC outfit by a 3-2 margin at the Salt Lake Stadium. Similarly, Punjab FC slumped to a 1-3 defeat against Odisha FC.

"We are going to play one of the great clubs and the strongest team presently tomorrow. According to that, we will make plans for tomorrow, but we will be focused in our game plan primarily,” Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said in the pre-match press conference.

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Head-to-head record in ISL

Mohun Bagan defeated Punjab earlier in the season by a 3-1 margin and will be eager to extend their positive record.

Matches Played: 1

Punjab FC wins: 0

Mohun Bagan SG wins: 1

Draws: 0

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (7 goals from 20 matches)

Mohun Bagan SG: Jason Cummings (9 goals from 17 matches)

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Madih Talal (8), Manvir Singh (6).

Most clean sheets: Ravi Punia (3), Vishal Kaith (6).

Most shots: Madih Talal (41), Dimitri Petratos (47).

Most interceptions: Nikhil Prabhu (38), Subhasish Bose (23).