Punjab FC (PFC) are set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 6, 2024.

Mohun Bagan SG's stellar season has been marred by a recent setback against Chennaiyin FC, jeopardizing their pursuit of the ISL shield. Despite their formidable squad, they must secure a win to revive their title ambitions.

On the other hand, the Shers, after a sluggish start, have gained momentum in recent fixtures. Though playoffs remain within reach, securing three points is imperative. However, it won't be an easy task. This encounter presents a crucial opportunity for both sides to assert their dominance and inch closer to their respective objectives.

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: 6 April, 2024, 5 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre

Mohun Bagan SG

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Probable 11

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Abhishek Singh, Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mohamed Salah, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Ashish Pradhan, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Wilmar Jordan Gil

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad; Manvir Singh, Armando Sadiku, and Dimitri Petratos

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Fantasy Team Suggestions

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Nikhil Prabhu, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen (Vice-Captain), Wilmar Jordan Gil, Liston Colaco (Captain)

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Ravi Kumar (GK), Abhishek Singh, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Anwar Ali, Ashish Pradhan, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Joni Kauko (Vice-Captain), Manvir Singh, Luka Majcen, Dimitri Petratos (Captain)