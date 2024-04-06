Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Punjab FC are set to host Mohun Bagan SG on Saturday, April 6, in what could prove to be a do-or-die clash for both sides in their quest to achieve their targets.

Punjab find themselves engaged in an intense battle with four other teams for the coveted sixth and final playoff spot. Currently positioned 10th in the table, they trail sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC by only three points. With only two games remaining, a defeat would all but end their hopes of securing a playoff berth in their first season in the ISL.

Since the restart, Staikos Vergitis seems to have discovered the winning formula, with the front three - Luka Majcen, Madih Talal, and Wilmar Jordan Gil - hitting peak form at the right moment. Coupled with significant defensive improvements, Punjab FC have amassed 13 points in their last eight games.

Assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, speaking at the pre-match press conference, expressed confidence that Punjab have proved successful in recent games.

“We are going to play one of the great clubs and the strongest team presently tomorrow. According to that, we will make plans for tomorrow, but we will be focused in our game plan primarily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat at home to Chennaiyin FC, which significantly dented their title hopes. With 39 points to their name, they currently trail league leaders Mumbai City by five points. However, victories in their last three games, including a clash against their title rivals, could potentially secure the title for them.

While Bagan’s attack has fired since Habas arrived, there have been notable defensive issues, particularly evident in the last two games where they conceded six goals. They will look to improve their performances, starting from their clash against Punjab FC.

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Punjab and Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, April 6, from 5.00 pm IST.

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Abhishek Singh, Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Ashish Pradhan, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku.

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

There will be no attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi for this match, giving Mohun Bagan a slight advantage. However, Punjab FC have proven to be a formidable opponent, especially on the counter-attack with their in-form front three. They will once again aim to sit back and exploit Bagan’s struggles on the break, similar to what Chennaiyin did last week.

The Mariners, on the other hand, will look to start on the front foot and attempt an early goal to unsettle Punjab. This encounter has the potential to be high-scoring, considering the recent performances of both teams. Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan’s experience gives them a slight edge over the Shers.

Prediction: Punjab FC 2-3 Mohun Bagan SG