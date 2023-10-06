Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Punjab FC are all set to lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League on Friday, October 6. The game will unfold at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, with the venue hosting Punjab FC’s home games this season.

While the results haven’t gone Punjab’s way so far, head coach Staikos Vergitis will certainly be content with the performances in the first two games. They began their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat to reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan before coming close to securing a point against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium.

For a newly promoted side, the Warriors boast an array of quality players in their squad. Established names like Luka Majcen and Juna Mera have been pivotal, while newcomers like Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan Gil have made significant contributions in the opening matches.

Complementing this mix are promising young Indian talents, capable of competing at the highest level.

However, Vergitis knows that his team will have to produce results sooner rather than later. Speaking to the media, he expressed the team's excitement about starting their campaign at their new home ground.

"Our feelings are very positive. We are very excited to come to our home stadium that will host us for this first season of the ISL. We are very excited – the players and me also. We hope we have a lot of good moments here and that we give a lot of happiness to our fans, to the people of Punjab and to our families," he said.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC seem a completely different side compared to last season. Under the guidance of Juan Pedro Benali, the club has embraced a new identity, marked by an attractive style of play. The emergence of young talents like Parthib Gogoi has added further positivity to their outlook.

Following a narrow loss to Mumbai City FC in their first game, NorthEast United secured an impressive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, providing a significant boost to their confidence and momentum.

Nevertheless, their assistant coach, Naushad Moosa, expressed caution regarding the threat posed by Punjab FC.

"It’s the first season for Punjab FC, with new players and a new team. It’s a good team and a very balanced team. Though they didn’t win the first two games, the way they played football is very attacking."

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

The upcoming Indian Super League match between Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC marks a historic occasion as these two clubs, known for their commitment to nurturing young talents in the country, meet for the very first time in ISL’s history.

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers this season

PFC: Luka Majcen (1)

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (2)

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from 2023/24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Kiran Chemjong (11 - PFC), Mirshad Michu (4 - NEUFC)

Most shots per 90 minutes: Nestor Albiach (3.1 - NEUFC), Prasanth K (2.8 - PFC)

Most chances created: Phalguni Singh (4 – NEUFC), Nestor Albiach (4 – NEUFC), Madih Talal (2 – PFC)