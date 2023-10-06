Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: PFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 6, 2023

Punjab FC go up against NorthEast United FC in the third match of Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Friday, October 6, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

This is a big game for Punjab FC as they play a home match for the first time in the ISL. They come into this match on the back of successive defeats. While Punjab lost 3-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match, their second defeat away against FC Goa was a closer game where they went down 1-0.

In contrast, the Highlanders have gotten off to a great start, with a close 2-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in the first match and a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 2. Parthib Gogoi has netted in both these matches as the side's in-form player.

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab FC

Kiran Chemjong (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Shabong, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Madih Talal, Wilmar Gil, and Luka Majcen.

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Nestor Albiach, Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Rochharzela.

Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: October 6, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a pretty close game as Punjab FC will draw on their home support to help them get their first points of the season. Brandon Vanlalremdika is surprisingly the highest-owned player from Punjab FC and he's a must-have almost only due to such peer pressure.

Luka Majcen, Romain Philippoteaux, Michel Zabaco, Phalguni Singh, and Parthib Gogoi are the other players who can be considered must-haves for this match.

Luka Majcen is Punjab FC's main man and is a quality pick for captaincy. As are Parthib Gogoi and Romain Philippoteaux.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiran Chemjong, Tondonba Singh, Michel Zabaco, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Romain Philippoteaux, Brandon Vanlalremdika, K Phalguni Singh, Nestor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Parthib Gogoi. Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Asheef Akhtar, Mohammed Salah, Nikhil Prabhu, Michel Zabaco, Brandon Vanlalremdika, K Phalguni Singh, Madih Talal, Romain Philippoteaux, Luka Majcen, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Luka Majcen. Vice-Captain: Romain Philippoteaux.