Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Still riding high from their maiden victory in the Indian Super League (ISL), Punjab FC will next Odisha FC on Tuesday, December 26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Shers went 10 matches without tasting the satisfaction of the inaugural win, despite coming within touching distance on multiple instances. However, against a struggling Chennaiyin FC in the previous gameweek, Madih Talal slammed home the winning goal to secure their first three points of the season.

Punjab are now four points away from the knockout spots, and more importantly, their hopes will be pinned on going into the Asian Cup break with two consecutive victories.

In the pre-match press conference, Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty underlined the team's focus and said:

“We are very happy that we won our first match in the ISL. But, we have made many mistakes in the past when we played well, were winning, but could not register the win. So, we should be more conscious about our upcoming matches, and also plan accordingly to give a good performance tomorrow.”

But edging past Sergio Lobera's OFC will be an uphill task for Punjab. The Juggernauts are placed fifth in the standings with 18 points from 10 matches. Amid few dubious refereeing calls, Odisha managed to walk away with a point against a resilient East Bengal outfit. A victory against the debutants will push the Kalinga Warriors above Mohun Bagan in the standings up to third.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head record

The two sides haven't locked horns in the Indian Super League yet.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (3 goals)

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (4 goals)

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Juan Mera (1), Cy Goddard (2).

Most shots: Madih Talal (23), Isak Ralte (13).

Most saves: Kiran Limbu (15), Amrinder Singh (25).

Most successful tackles: Khaniminthang Lhungdim (17), Amay Ranawade (20).