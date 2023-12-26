Fresh off their first-ever ISL win, Punjab FC are gearing up to host the in-form Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Despite a sluggish start to the season, characterized by defensive struggles, the Shers have progressively shown improvement in recent weeks. While they faced unfortunate setbacks in securing positive results, their persistence paid off with a crucial victory against Chennaiyin FC last week.

Head coach Staikos Vergitis has a lot of positives to draw upon, with the team’s defensive performances standing out, as they have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

A victory on Tuesday would propel them to the 10th position in the standings, surpassing Jamshedpur FC. However, assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty acknowledges the formidable challenge that lies ahead in facing Odisha.

"Odisha FC is a very good team who have some really good Indian as well as international players on their roster, Chakraborty said in the pre-match press conference. “Their coach is also managing the team pretty well. We have done our preparations accordingly to perform well in tomorrow’s game.”

Meanwhile, the spotlight in Indian football has undeniably been on Odisha FC this season. The Juggernauts have been on a remarkable streak over the past two months, currently boasting an impressive nine-game unbeaten run, with seven victories.

They currently occupy the fifth spot in the table with 19 points, but a win in the upcoming match could propel them past Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

Following a goalless draw against East Bengal in their recent outing, Odisha will be eager to be clinical in front of the goal. Addressing the media before the game, Lobera emphasized the need for his team to focus on themselves, with two games remaining before the break.

"The most important thing is to be loyal to our style of play. We know we are going to play against a team who played very well in their last game. We need to be loyal to all the players. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves."

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast and Streaming Details

The ISL clash between Punjab FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, December 26 from 8:00 PM IST.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineup

Punjab FC: Kiran Chemjong (GK), Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Prashant K, Ashish Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Madil Talal, Samuel Kynshi, Luka Majcen.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

The odds heavily favor Odisha FC in this match, considering their outstanding form and the caliber of players in their squad. Nevertheless, Punjab FC has displayed remarkable resilience, and the addition of Wilmar Jordan Gil to their lineup will enhance their attack.

The Juggernauts will look to initiate the game aggressively and press their opponents from the first whistle. Given the apparent quality and depth of their squad, Odisha are anticipated to clinch a victory.

Prediction: Punjab FC 0-1 Odisha FC