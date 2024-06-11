QAT vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

Team India will lock horns with Asian champions Qatar in the final encounter of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, June 11.

Coach Igor Stimac named goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as the captain of the Indian team after Sunil Chhetri retired from international football.

India are currently second in Group A with five points from five matches with a goal difference of -3.

The Blue Tigers are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Kuwait. On the other hand, Qatar are atop Group A and have already clinched their spot for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

It’s important to note that Qatar also played out a 0-0 draw against Afghanistan in their last outing. Both sides have strong enough squads and would be hoping to give their best.

That said, let’s take a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Qatar and India.

#3 Moustafa Tarek

Qatar midfielder Moustafa Tarek is one of the players to watch out for in tonight's game. So far in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, he has accumulated 169 points in Dream11 fantasy.

In the team’s opening games against Afghanistan and India, Tarek found the net once each in both encounters, making him pick a decent one. Although he couldn’t make it big in the past two games, he would be eyeing to turn the tables.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte

India’s right winger Lallianzuala Chhangte must step up for the team against Qatar. He's entering this contest with 10 goals and six assists in the ISL 2023-24 season for Mumbai City FC, making him an exceptional pick.

In last year’s encounter against Kuwait, the attacker scored the only goal for India to help his side clinch victory. In Sunil Chhetri’s absence, he will look to score important goals.

#1 Homam Ahmed

Qatar's left-back Homam Elamin Mohamed Ahmed is expected to play a crucial role against India. He started the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a bang, assisting on four instances in the game against Afghanistan.

In four qualifier games so far, he has amassed 202 points in Dream11 and would be hoping to add more points to his tally. Without an iota of doubt, Homam Ahmed is a decent player to have as a skipper in your fantasy XI.