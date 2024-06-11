Qatar vs India Dream11 Team, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match – June 11, 2024

After the 0-0 draw against Kuwait which also saw Sunil Chhetri's retirement, Team India is all set to take on Qatar in the last game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, June 11.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the Blue Tigers, who are in second spot in the Group A standings, with five points in five matches and a goal difference of -3.

Meanwhile, Asian champions Qatar are leading the Group A standings and have already secured their spot for the third round of the Qualifiers.

Interestingly, Qatar is also coming into this encounter on the back of a 0-0 draw against Afghanistan and would be aiming to finish the group stage on a high. On the other hand, a win against Qatar will help India secure their spot in the third round.

Match Details

Match: Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Date & Time: June 11, 2024, 9:15 pm IST

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

QAT vs IND Squads to choose from

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga

Qatar

Saad Alsheeb, Mohamed Emad, Yousef Marel, Abdalla Yousif, Tahsin Jamshid, Ibrahim Al Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Naif Abdulraheem, Moustafa Tarek, Ahmed Alrawi, Shehab Mamdouh, Ali Nader, Hazem Shehata, Hashmi Al Hussain, Ahmed Fathy, Nabil Erfan, Al Mejaba Mahdi, Abdullah Alahrak, Mohamed Gouda, Yusuf Abdurisag, Tameem Alabdulla, Khaled Ali

QAT vs IND Probable Starting Lineup

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Mahesh Singh

Qatar

Saad Alsheeb, Mohamed Emad, Yousef Marel, Abdalla Yousif, Tahsin Jamshid, Ibrahim Al Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Ahmed Alrawi, Moustafa Tarek, Yusuf Abdurisag

QAT vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIFA WC Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Homam Ahmed, Abdalla Yousif, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Moustafa Tarek, Manvir Singh, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ahmed Alrawi

Captain: Homam Ahmed | Vice-Captain: Moustafa Tarek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Homam Ahmed, Abdalla Yousif, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Moustafa Tarek, Manvir Singh, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ahmed Alrawi

Captain: Ahmed Alrawi | Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte