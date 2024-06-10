Qatar vs India: When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash? 

Following a disappointing goalless draw against Kuwait, India are set for the final game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Qatar on Tuesday, June 11. The Blue Tigers will travel to Doha for this crucial match, aiming to make history.

In their last game, India struggled to create consistent chances against Kuwait’s resolute defense. Rahim Ali had the best chance in the second half, while Kuwait also had a few opportunities, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s heroics kept India in the game.

As a result, India’s qualification hopes now hang in the balance. They are currently second with five points, level on points with Afghanistan, while Kuwait are just one point behind them. Igor Stimac’s men will definitely advance to the third round if they can secure all three points against Qatar. They could also progress with a point, provided Afghanistan and Kuwait play out a draw as well.

The Men in Blue will also be without Sunil Chhetri after the captain played his final game in Kolkata on Thursday. Head coach Igor Stimac, disappointed with Thursday’s performance, emphasized in the post-match press conference the importance of seizing this opportunity.

"I need to do everything in the next five days to make the boys believe and to make them create the atmosphere an environment of belief, which can take us into a challenge, which is there ahead of us, playing against the Asian champions. But it’s a very different team, which gives us hope," Stimac said.

Meanwhile, Qatar have already secured a spot in the third round and remain unbeaten in the qualifiers. They are eight points ahead of India, and are consequently set to rest their key players for the final game, which could prove to be a benefit for Stimac and company.

Spanish coach Tintin Marquez is likely to field several under-23 players, but he will still expect a strong performance from them as they will aim to finish the qualifying rounds strongly.

Qatar vs India: Match Details

Match: Qatar vs India, Group A, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 (Second Round)

Timing: Tuesday, June 11, 9:15 PM IST.

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Qatar vs India: Streaming details

The match between Qatar and India will be live-streamed on the FanCode App from 9:15 PM IST on Tuesday, June 11.

Qatar vs India: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 4

Qatar wins: 3

India wins: 0

Draws: 1

Result in the previous fixture: India 0-3 Qatar (November 2023)