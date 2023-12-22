Rajasthan FC stage a miraculous comeback to defeat TRAU 5-4 | I-League 2023-24

Rajasthan FC scripted a comeback for the ages when they defeated TRAU 5-4 after being three goals down in their I-League 2023-24 contest at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday (December 22).

No one would have thought in their wildest dreams that Rajasthan FC would win this match when TRAU took a 4-1 lead in the 55th minute. However, what unfolded next was no short of a miracle.

TRAU gained the upper hand in the game after Abraham Okyere opened the scoring in the ninth minute. William Pauliankhum leveled the scores for the Desert Warriors in the 21st minute.

However, TRAU dominated the proceedings thereafter to take a substantial lead in the contest. Danish Aribam scored the second goal for TRAU in the 31st minute as they took the 2-1 lead back to the tunnel at the half-time whistle.

TRAU didn't remove their foot from the accelerator as Deepak Singh scored the third goal in the 53rd minute, before Jefferson Oliveira scored an unfortunate own goal in the 55th minute to add to the woes of the Desert Warriors.

Rajasthan FC overcome a three-goal deficit to trounce TRAU

It looked done and dusted in the 55th minute for the Desert Warriors, but Richardson Kwaku Denzell turned the game on its head with two quick goals.

The Ghanaian scored two goals in the space of 10 minutes (58th and 68th) to reduce the deficit to one goal. Meanwhile, TRAU hit a roadblock in the 78th minute when they went one man down after Abraham Okyere picked his second yellow card of the game.

Rajasthan FC made the most of the opportunity Defender Novin Gurung levelled the scores in the 85th minute. Rajasthan weren't done as Richardson Kwaku Denzell completed his hat-trick by scoring the winner in the 96th minute to script one of the greatest comebacks in I-League history.