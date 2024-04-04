Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Friday, April 5, Delhi FC will host Rajasthan FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Rajasthan FC suffered a massive 6-1 loss against Sreenidi FC. After conceding four successive goals, substitute Pangambam Meitei of Rajasthan scored the solitary goal in the 74th minute.

On the other hand, Delhi FC registered their ninth win over Shillong Lajong FC in the previous game by 3-1. Sérgio Barboza Jr. scored a hat-trick in the 90+3rd minute to seal the game.

Delhi are at present ranked seventh in the points table with 11 losses while Rajasthan are ranked 10th with six wins and nine losses.

Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC Match Details

Match: Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC

Date and Time: April 5, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

Rajasthan FC and Delhi FC have an even head-to-head record, winning one game each out of two. However, Delhi won the most recent game in November 2023.

Matches Played: 2

Rajasthan FC Won: 1

Delhi FC Won: 1

Draw: -

Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC Probable XI

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha (GK), Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Mohit Singh Verito, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Yash Tripathi, Siddharth Samir Bapodra, Richardson Kwaku Denzell

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar (GK), Gurtej Singh, Alisher Holmurodov, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Akash Tirkey, Rahul Rawat, Bhupinder Singh, Hudson Dias de Jesus, Bali Gagandeep

Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC Match Prediction

Delhi FC and Rajasthan FC have a closely contested head-to-head record. Both teams have won one game each. However, Delhi have won the recent game in the reverse fixture and are expected to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Delhi are also in a better position than Rajasthan FC in the points table with nine wins in 22 games.

Prediction: Delhi FC are expected to win.

Rajasthan FC vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel