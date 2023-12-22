Rajasthan FC vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Rajasthan FC will meet TRAU in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday, December 22.

Rajasthan FC have had a mixed bag in the season so far as they have notched up two wins, three losses and five losses. However, they have managed to build a four-game unbeaten run, including a 4-3 win over NEROCA in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, TRUA have failed to get going in the I-League 2023-24. They have won only one game, drawn one and lost eight after 10 matches. They lost their previous game 1-2 to Namdhari FC.

Rajasthan FC will be eager to extend their unbeaten run at the expense of a struggling TRAU, while TRAU will be searching for their second win of the season.

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU Match Details

Date & Time: December 22, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU Head-to-Head

The two teams have met three times so far. Rajasthan FC have won two matches, while TRAU have won one game.

Matches Played: 3

Rajasthan FC Win: 2

TRAU Win: 1

Draw: 0

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU Probable XI

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha, Mohit Singh Verito, Jefferson Oliveira, Amritpal Singh, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, William Pauliankhum, Darlo Junior, Zoma Vanlalzahawma, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Syed Suhail Pasha, Richardson Kwaku Denzell

TRAU

Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar, Pritam Kumar Singh, Gerard Williams, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sunil Benchamin, Deepak Singh L, Arun Singh Khumanthem, Abraham Okyere, Bidyananda Singh, Danish Aribam, Robinson Singh Soraisam

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU Prediction

Rajasthan FC have built some momentum in the last few games with three draws and a win. They are scoring goals and defending well at the same time. On the other hand, TRAU are struggling big time on both fronts. They will need to raise their game massively if they want to get something from this fixture.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC are expected to win this game.

Rajasthan FC vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel