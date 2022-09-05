Rajasthan United FC 2-0 Indian Navy FT: RUFC Player ratings from crucial win | 2022 Durand Cup

Rajasthan United FC secured their berth in the 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Indian Navy FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday, September 5.

The I-League outfit struggled to really trouble their less-fancied opponents in the first half as Indian Navy held strong. However, Rajasthan improved tenfold after the break, creating chance after chance thanks to the enigmatic Martin Chaves.

After 73 truly attritional minutes, they took the lead through Youssef Atriss, who slid in at the far post to turn home Sergio Barbosa's cross. Barbosa himself then found the back of the net in the 88th minute after being put through by teen prodigy Gyamar Nikum to settle any lingering nerves.

The win meant ISL giants ATK Mohun Bagan exited the competition and ensured that Rajasthan United continued their incredible journey at this year's tournament.

Here are their player ratings from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

Vishal Joon - 6/10

Joon had very little to do in goal with the Indian Navy hardly troubling him.

MD Fayazuddin - 6/10

Fayazuddin was solid without being spectacular and did his job defensively. His attacking output could improve as he has a knack for getting into good areas.

Aidar Mambetaliev - 7.5/10

Indian Navy recorded just six shots, none of which were on target, and Mambetaliev was a big reason why. He wasn't afraid to step out of the backline and marshaled his troops brilliantly throughout the match.

Melroy Assisi - 7/10

Assisi was troubled on a couple of occasions but quickly recovered to put in a solid display alongside Mambetaliev and seal the win for Rajasthan United.

Hardik Bhatt - 6/10

Bhatt was largely good defensively and offensively, but gave the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions.

William Pauliankhum - 5.5/10

Pauliankhum was energetic in the first half, even forcing a save from the Indian Navy goalkeeper. However, he was virtually absent after the break and hardly got on the ball.

Ragav Gupta - 7.5/10

Gupta put in a fantastic performance in midfield and made an impact going forward and defensively as well. His shot, which was parried away, ultimately led to Rajasthan United's goal.

Bektur Amangeldiev - 6.5/10

Amangeldiev helped his side's ball progression and also got stuck in with a few crunching tackles.

F Lalremsanga - 6/10

Lalremsanga was decent in midfield and forced a few fouls with his ball retention but was taken off before half-time.

Martin Chaves - 8.5/10

Chaves may not have gotten on the scoresheet but was among the standout performers in this match. Indian Navy simply couldn't live with the Uruguayan, who looked like a man possessed in the second half.

If not for some brilliance from VK Vishnu in between the posts, he could've had a hat-trick. The goalkeeper made save after save, including a few jaw-dropping ones. Chaves was also involved in both Rajasthan United goals to cap a stunning performance.

Youssef Atriss - 7/10

Atriss missed a couple of really good chances to score, including one from Gyamar Nikum's cross into the box in the second half. However, made up for it by getting to the back-post in time to score Rajasthan United's opener.

Substitutes

Gyamar Nikum - 8.5/10

Nikum was superb in the second half and should've had an assist early on but his cross was put wide by Atriss.

Not to be deterred, he eventually got an assist by setting up Barboza for the game-clincher with a defense-splitting pass.

The forward is certainly one to keep an eye on for the future.

Sergio Barbosa - 9/10

Barbosa was the definition of a super-sub and was brilliant after coming off the bench.

He got the assist for Atriss' goal with a cross-cum-shot that was finished near the goal-line before forcing a good save from the goalkeeper with his right foot.

The forward rounded things off with a superb first-time finish with his left foot in the 88th minute after being put through by Nikum.

Rajasthan United FC @RajasthanUnited 88’ We have another!!! Sergio Barbosa Jr you beautyyyyyyyy!!! 88’ We have another!!! Sergio Barbosa Jr you beautyyyyyyyy!!!

Chanso Horam - 7/10

Horam was an injection of energy into Rajasthan's midfield and was involved in the move that saw Chaves force a mind-numbing save from Vishnu.

Lalliansanga Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei did well defensively to help protect Rajasthan United's lead.

Vanlalzahawma - 6/10

He came on in the final 10 minutes to help his side see out the game.

