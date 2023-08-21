Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT preview, prediction, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC will take on the Indian Army FT in the Durand Cup 2023 on Monday, August 21. The decisive match in Group F is scheduled at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

The outcome of this contest holds immense significance for both teams, given that the top spot is still up for grabs. The Indian Army currently sits atop the standings with two wins to their name.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan United FC have secured one victory and suffered one defeat. However, a win in this game could practically secure their spot in the quarter-finals, owing to a superior head-to-head record over Indian Army FT.

Rajasthan United FC had a poor season in the I-League, where they finished ninth and scored the lowest number of goals in the league. Nonetheless, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup would provide a promising start to their new campaign.

They have shown their potential in glimpses, especially against Odisha FC, where the game was end-to-end affair. Despite the defeat, the Desert Warriors will feel confident, espcially considering the stakes at hand.

On the other hand, Indian Army FT enter the match with confidence, following impressive victories against Odisha FC and Bodoland FC. They showed their experience in both games, securing a 1-0 win against the Juggernauts and a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Bodoland.

Suresh Meitei's stoppage-time goal in the latter clash cemented their position atop the table.

While a draw would suffice for the Army side to advance, head coach Ramesh Anthony has made it clear that his team will be vying for three points.

"Our preparations are good but it will be a tough match tomorrow as Rajasthan are a good team. The thing is even after winning two games, we have not qualified as yet, so we have to go out tomorrow and win at any cost. Although we qualify even with a draw, but we will go out to win tomorrow."

Rajasthan United vs Indian Army FT: Team News

Rajasthan United FC squad: Sachin Jha, Anant Shah, Gaurav Kumar Singh , Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Sairuatkima, Gautam A Virwani, Sanit Dhadwal, Hardik Bhatt, Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Jacob John Kattookaren, Jirjar Terang, Yash Tripathi, C Lalhunmawia, Amit Godara, Richardson Kwaku Denzel.

Indian Army FT have a strong squad at their disposal for this Durand Cup 2023 clash. Notable players include Suresh Meitei, who arrived from Punjab FC, and Liton Shil, who is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension.

Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FC: Prediction

The game is expected to be a closely contested affair, but the Indian Army FT certainly have the edge over Rajasthan United FC.

In addition to their strong defense, players like Liton Shil and Suresh Meitei bring both experience and quality to the table. This will present challenges for the Desert Warriors and it remains to be seen if they will be able to cope with it.

While a single point would suffice for the Army side, they are expected to go for a win, given that the I-League outfit have faced struggled at the back.

Prediction: Rajasthan United FC 1-2 Indian Army FT.