To narrow the gap at the top of the standings, Real Kashmir FC are set to face Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2023-24 season on Friday, February 9.

Real Kashmir have emerged as the surprise contender of the I-League this season and currently hold the second position in the table with 23 points. Following an impressive 3-0 victory over leaders Mohammedan FC, they have reduced the gap to the top to just four points.

The team, led by Ishfaq Ahmed, has been on a remarkable run both at home and on the road, suffering only one loss in their last eight games. They will aim to maintain their form at the onset of a difficult series of away matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Rajasthan United FC, have largely struggled in the league this season, occupying the 10th place in the standings with 12 points. However, a victory on Friday could elevate them above Churchill Brothers FC to the ninth position.

Despite their 5-0 defeat to Inter Kashi in the Kalinga Super Cup qualifying round, the Desert Warriors are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak in the I-League, including two thrilling victories over Neroca FC and TRAU.

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 4

Rajasthan United FC wins: 0

Real Kashmir FC wins: 3

Draws: 1

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Telecast Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Predicted Lineup

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; Richardson Denzell.

Real Kashmir FC: Muheet Shabir; Yousef, Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Wayne Vaz; Rehbar, Kamal Issah, Mohammad Inam, Carlos Lomba, Ayoub; Gnohore Kirzo.

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Prediction

Given the form and quality of the players, Real Kashmir are certainly heavy favorites to win the clash. The Snow Leopards have conceded the fewest goals in the league, and their attack, led by Gnohore Kirzo, has also been in fine form.

On the other hand, Rajasthan United have conceded 14 goals in their last four games, and their leaky defense has posed a significant problem. Nevertheless, following a month-long break to address their performances, the Warriors will aim to bounce back and start the second phase of the season with a victory.

Prediction: Rajasthan United FC 1-2 Real Kashmir FC