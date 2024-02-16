Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Rajasthan United will host Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League fixture at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Friday, February 16.

There have been a total of five games recorded between the two teams in the past, out of which just one has ended in a draw. Gokulam have been victorious on four occasions while Rajasthan are yet to taste success in this fixture.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Gokulam walloped Rajasthan by a massive 5-0 scoreline. The Kerala club will be keen on bagging another win today.

Rajasthan, however, will be buoyed by the fact that they are now playing at 'home' and know the conditions better despite the Namdhari Stadium not being their actual home ground.

Gokulam, known to play an aggressive brand of offensive football, will be keen on getting onto the front foot early on here, and force the hosts to operate solely from the back.

Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Details

Match: Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana, Punjab.

Timings: 2 PM IST on 16 February 2024.

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel.

Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Predicted lineups

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; Richardson Denzell.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Avilash Paul, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad Pazhaya, Abijith, Nikola Stojanovic, Sreekuttan VS, Afzar Noorani, Alex Sanchez.

Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala appear to be the downright favorites to win this game, and we expect them to do so by quite a comfortable margin.

Rajasthan do not have the wherewithal to combat the challenges set to them by the visiting side.

Gokulam will try to push forth from kickoff itself and not allow the hosts any opportunity to come back into it.

Prediction: Rajasthan United 0-3 Gokulam Kerala