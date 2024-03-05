Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC: Match details, preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Rajasthan United and Namdhari FC clash against each other in a I-League match at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Ludhiana, Punjab on Wednesday, March 6.

Namdhari FC are enjoying a late ascendant run in the league after having won two consecutive games, against Delhi FC and Gokulam Kerala, respectively.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of three consecutive drawn encounters, the latest of which came against Inter Kashi.

This game, despite being hosted by Rajasthan, is being played at Namdhari's home ground as the former do not have a proper stadium of their own this season.

This fact may tilt the game in the favour of Namdhari, who barely need a reason to perform well and pick up all the three points on offer.

Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC: Match details

Details: Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Sri Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana

Kickoff timing: 3:30 PM IST on March 6 2024.

Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC: Predicted lineups

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; and Richardson Denzell.

Namdhari FC: Tenzin Samdup, Harmanjot Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Palwinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Imanol Arana Sadaba.

Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC: Predicted score

It goes without saying that Namdhari FC are the downright favorites to win this game.

Although they are ranked one spot below Rajasthan United in the league table at the moment, they have form and momentum going their way, and that is what matters most.

Namdhari FC, despite being the away team as per protocol, are playing in their own ground, and this will act as a huge advantage for them as well.

Predicted score: Rajasthan United 0-2 Namdhari FC.