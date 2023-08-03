Since the turn of the century, the Indian football team has experienced various highs and lows, but amidst it all, one man has been a constant beacon of brilliance. Sunil Chhetri, who celebrates his 39th birthday, remains India's go-to player for crucial occasions.

The Blue Tigers heavily rely on him, making it challenging to find a long-term replacement. Nonetheless, Chhetri's commitment to maintaining his fitness and his remarkable consistency on the pitch continue to keep competitors at bay.

The Indian skipper has already netted an impressive 92 goals in the iconic blue colors and will be determined to surpass the illustrious 100-goal milestone.

He has shattered numerous records on his journey and is currently the third-highest active international goal-scorer, standing only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Selecting the top five goals from the multitude of Chhetri strikes since his debut in 2005 is undoubtedly a challenging task. Nevertheless, we have (tried to) narrow it down to his top five goals for India.

#5 vs Thailand – AFC Asian Cup 2019

India returned to Asian football's grandest stage in 2019, generating sky-high expectations, as the Blue Tigers aimed to secure a victory in the competition after 55 years.

When there is hope, there always seems to be Chhetri fulfilling that hope. The skipper scored the first goal of the game from the penalty spot, but Thailand equalized soon.

But just 40 seconds into the second half, Chhetri found himself in space and arrived in the right place at the right time to meet Udanta Singh’s cut-back. The strike from the edge of the box was challenging, with the ball bouncing unevenly, but Chhetri's expertly side-footed effort found the top corner.

India eventually won the game 4-1, but Chhetri’s contribution to this historic game will undoubtedly remain etched in memory for a long time.

#4 vs Kenya – Intercontinental Cup 2018

India came up against Kenya in the group stage of the tournament after defeating Chinese Taipei by five goals to nil. The skipper once again opened the scoring in the second half with a penalty, while Jeje Lalphekula doubled their lead, effectively putting the game to bed.

However, Chhetri had one last trick up his sleeve for the crowd in Mumbai. Balwant Singh controlled the ball brilliantly and teed up Chhetri, who made a clever run past the Kenyan defenders.

With the defenders in pursuit and the goalkeeper swiftly closing the angle, Chhetri daringly chipped the ball over the keeper from the edge of the box, sending the crowd into a frenzy with the goal.

#3 vs Afghanistan – 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

India arrived in the final round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers knowing that a win would confirm their place in the competition once again.

Throughout the game, Afghanistan proved to be a difficult opponent, managing to hold their ground for 85 minutes. However, their resilience was set to be broken as they conceded a free-kick near the edge of the box with just five minutes remaining.

At this crucial point, all eyes were on Sunil Chhetri, and the atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying, sensing that this was his moment.

True to his reputation, Chhetri stepped up confidently and executed the free-kick with finesse, leaving the goalkeeper and the wall stunned.

It was a moment of pure brilliance, yet Chhetri's calmness during the celebration appeared as if it was just another day at the office for him.

#2 vs Vietnam – 2010 International Friendly

This Sunil Chhetri goal tends to be overlooked, despite the sheer skill involved. India faced Vietnam in a friendly, with Chhetri, of course, scoring a hat-trick to seal a 3-1 win.

One of his goals in the game was certainly a thing of beauty. After India won back possession in midfield, winger Anthony Pereira was released on the right flank. Sensing the opportunity, Chhetri made a clever move inside the box towards the near post.

Although the delivery was slightly behind him, Chhetri's improvisation was nothing short of brilliant. With an audacious back-heel flick, he managed to find the back of the net, producing one of the most exquisite finishes of his career.

#1 vs Kyrgyz Republic – 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

The game against the Kyrgyz Republic was highly important considering the stakes at hand. The match was fiercely contested, with the Blue Tigers playing on the break, yet struggling to find openings.

However, it took one moment of pure magic from Chhetri to break the deadlock. The 39-year-old intercepted a loose ball from deep in the defensive half and skillfully evaded the first lunging challenge.

With remarkable pace, he effortlessly bypassed two more tackles, creating a three-versus-two situation in favor of India. Chhetri then selflessly passed the ball to his strike partner Jeje before making a well-timed run behind the center-back.

Jeje chipped a perfectly timed through ball to Chhetri, who executed an audacious volley that sailed past the outstretching goalkeeper to give India the lead.

This goal showcased a showcase of Chhetri's diverse skill set, as he bypassed multiple challenges before his striker’s instincts came into play.