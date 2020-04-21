Real Kashmir FC steps in to distribute essential equipment in the fight against COVID-19

Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of RKFC

The whole of India is reeling under the intense impact of the Pandemic COVID-19, due to which most cities are under a strict lockdown. In this current fight against the pandemic, Real Kashmir FC (RKFC), has come forward and made a small contribution to the frontline medical professionals and sanitation workers in Srinagar and parts of Jammu & Kashmir by providing 500 PPE kits, 50,000 masks, 3,000 sanitizers and 8,000 gloves.

With the whole country under a strict lockdown, there is an acute shortage of the essential items which are of utmost importance in the fight against the Coronavirus such as masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, hand sanitizers, and gloves. RKFC carried out the distribution drive with the help of district administration and the local army of J&K to the hospitals directly.

“This is a small token of gesture to the massive efforts being undertaken by the Srinagar district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary under the able guidance of Chief Secretary Mr. BVR Subrahmanyam and overall supervision of Hon'ble Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Mr. G. C. Murmu. I am aware of the fact that this humble offer of contribution in our fight against the pandemic may be a drop in the ocean but at this critical period we all should come forward and help in whatever way we can.” said Sandeep Chattoo, Co-Founder, Real Kashmir FC.

"With the threat due to the pandemic looming large over the entire globe, what worries me is safety of our health workers, who are the frontline warriors in this fight. We at the RKFC salute these doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have been working selflessly and relentlessly even at the peril of putting their lives at risk.” he added.

RKFC gave 150 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, 3,000 gloves and 15,000 surgical masks to the District administration. Earlier, they had handed over 150 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and 10,000 surgical face masks to army at the BB Cantonment for use at the 92 Base hospital, the backbone of health care to officers, Jawans and security forces in strategically based XV Corps. Even civilians are treated in some of the cases.