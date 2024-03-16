Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Sunday, March 17, Real Kashmir FC will square off with Delhi FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Real Kashmir FC have been in good form lately, winning three and tying as many in their last six games, including the most recent one against Shillong Lajong (1-1). Midfielder Adnan Ayoub scored the opening goal for Kashmir. However, Shillong’s Renan Paulino leveled the score in the 90+7th minute.

Real Kashmir are holding the fourth position in the leaderboard, having won 10 games and lost four out of 19 matches played so far.

On the other hand, Delhi FC suffered their 11th defeat in their previous match against Inter Kashi, marking their fourth consecutive loss. They currently sit in ninth place in the I-League 2023-24 table, with seven wins in 19 matches.

Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC Match Details

Match: Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC

Date and Time: March 17, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Srinagar

Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

Delhi and Real Kashmir have met only once during the reverse fixture at Namdhari Stadium. Delhi defeated them with a score of 1-0, with Hudson Jesus scoring the winning goal.

Matches Played: 1

Real Kashmir Won: 0

Delhi Won: 1

Draw: -

Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC Probable XI

Real Kashmir FC

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Wayne Vaz, Hyder Yousuf, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Adnan Ayoub, Gnohoré Krizo, Henry Kisekka

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar (GK), Gurtej Singh, Alisher Holmurodov, Anwar Ali, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Gaurav Rawat, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Rahul Rawat, Balwant Singh, Bali Gagandeep

Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC Match Prediction

Delhi have dominated Real Kashmir in the reverse fixture this season. However, Kashmir are looking in impressive form, with three wins in the last six games while Delhi lost five out of their last six games.

Considering Kashmir’s recent they are expected to have an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC are expected to win.

Real Kashmir FC vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel