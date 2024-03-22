Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, March 23, Real Kashmir FC and Mohammedan SC will lock horns in the I-League 2023-24 match at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Kashmir.

Real Kashmir FC are looking in good shape, having won 10 out of 20 games. They have six draws and four losses in their account. Kashmir are coming off a third consecutive tie against Delhi FC (1-1). Anwar Ali of Delhi scored an own goal in the 82nd minute to level the score.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are currently the table-toppers with just one loss in 20 matches. They registered their 14th win, fourth in a row, in the previous match against NEROCA by a 2-0 scoreline. Eddie Padilla, who has been the top scorer for Mohammedan, scored two goals for his side.

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Details

Match: Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date and Time: March 23, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC Head-to-Head

Real Kashmir FC and Mohammedan SC have a closely contested head-to-head record. Each team has won three games and lost as many. However, Real Kashmir won the most recent reverse fixture this season.

Matches Played: 6

Real Kashmir FC Won: 3

Mohammedan SC Won: 3

Draw: -

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable XI

Real Kashmir FC

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Shahid Nazir Wani, Hyder Yousuf, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Henry Kisekka

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Lalremsanga Fanai, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla , Evgeny Kozlov

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Prediction

Real Kashmir FC and Mohammedan SC head-to-head matches have been tight, with the two teams winning three games each. However, Kashmir have dominated in the last three, winning two of them, including one this season by 3-0.

Despite this, Mohammedan are in fantastic form with just one loss in 20 games. They are also unbeaten in the last eight games, winning six of them.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win.

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel