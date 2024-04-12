Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, April 13, Real Kashmir FC host Namdhari FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Srinagar.

Real Kashmir suffered their fifth defeat of the season in their previous game against TRAU FC (2-1). Carlos Lomba was the solitary scorer for his side. However, the loss didn’t affect Kashmir's ranks, keeping them fifth with 11 wins and seven draws.

Meanwhile, after a 2-0 win over Rajasthan FC, Namdhari drew their previous game against Aizawl FC (1-1). R. Ramdinthara of Aizawl opened the scoring before Ivan Garrido levelled the scores in the 85th minute.

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC Match Details

Match: Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC

Date and Time: April 13, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Srinagar

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC Head-to-Head

Real Kashmir FC and Namdhari FC have played only once, with Namdhari winning 1-0. Harmanpreet Singh scored the winning goal.

Matches Played: 1

Real Kashmir FC Won: 0

Namdhari FC Won: 1

Draw: -

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC Probable XIs

Real Kashmir FC

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Shahid Nazir Wani, Hyder Yousuf, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Adnan Ayoub, Gnohoré Krizo

Namdhari FC

Nishan Singh (GK), Saurabh Bhanwala, Harpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Sehajdeep Singh, Stephen Acquah, Sehnaj Singh, Imanol Arana Sádaba, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, Iván Garrido Ciaurriz

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC Match Prediction

Real Kashmir are having a better season compared to Namdhari. They have won 11 out 23 games, while Namdhari have won just six, including one against Kashmir.

The hosts have lost one of their last 10 games, while Namdhari have lost four. So, considering their recent form, Kashmir is expected to have an edge.

Prediction: Real Kashmir is expected to win

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel