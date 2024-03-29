Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Real Kashmir FC will host NEROCA FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Kashmir on Saturday, March 30.

Real Kashmir FC have been unbeaten in the last nine games. They have won three while six ended in a draw, including the most recent one against Mohammedan SC (0-0). They are currently placed fourth in the points table with 10 wins and four losses in 21 games.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC registered their fourth win, the second consecutive, in the previous game against TRAU FC (2-1). Ansumana Kromah, who has been their top-scorer, scored the first goal in the penalty, while Lourembam Singh scored the second goal in the 65th minute.

NEROCA are now ranked 12th in the India I-league points table with just four wins in 21 matches.

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC Match Details

Match: Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC

Date and Time: March 30, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, Srinagar, Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC Head-to-Head

The Real Kashmir FC has dominated NEROCA FC in the head-to-head matches, having won five out of nine games. This season, they registered a 4-0 win during the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Matches Played: 9

Real Kashmir FC Won: 5

NEROCA FC Won: 2

Draw: 2

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC Probable XI

Real Kashmir FC

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Shahid Nazir Wani, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Adnan Ayoub, and Gnohoré Krizo.

NEROCA FC

Soram Meitei (GK), Likmabam Rakesh, W. Meitei, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Ansumana Kromah, Adama Coulibaly, David Simbo, Boaringdao Bodo, Tangva Ragui, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, and L. Singh.

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC Match Prediction

Real Kashmir FC have a strong head-to-head record against NEROCA FC, winning five out of nine games. They have also beaten them this season by 4-0 and would look to grab another win in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC are expected to win.

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel