Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

TRAU FC will square off against Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Manipur-based club, led by veteran Nandhakumar Singh, are placed third in the relegation table with 17 points from 16 games. So far in this season's I-League, they have four victories and five draws to their name while losing their remaining seven games.

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, rank fifth in the Relegation Zone standings with 13 points from 16 games this season. In their current I-League campaign, they have recorded two victories, seven ties, and seven losses. The Kashmir-based club have conceded the most goals (30) in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The two teams are evenly matched as they head into this must-win game. TRAU FC will have a marginal advantage going into the match, however, having previously defeated Real Kashmir FC. Both sides are expected to put up a good fight.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir Fc: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other thrice thus far in the history of the competition, with TRAU FC having won one game. The other two games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.

The most recent encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches Played: 3.

TRAU: 1.

Real Kashmir: 0.

Draw: 2.

Top scorers in the current season

TRAU: Fernandinho (three goals in eight matches).

Real Kashmir: Mason Robertson (10 goals in 13 matches) and Tiago Adan (seven goals in nine matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

Real Kashmir: Niraj Kumar (one clean sheet in two matches)

TRAU: Amrit Gope (three clean sheets in six matches), Bishorjit Singh (one cleansheet in four matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most ariel duels won: Mason Lee Robertson - 64 (Real Kashmir)

