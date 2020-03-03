Real Kashmir seek revenge against Neroca in I-League

Neroca v RKFC (PC: Twitter)

Real Kashmir would be looking to avenge their loss in the first leg when they host Neroca FC in an I-League clash here on Wednesday.

In the first leg, Neroca defeated RKFC 1-0 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. It will be Kashmir's third straight home game at the TRC Ground.

Having beaten Indian Arrows 1-0 and then squandering a two-goal lead and a penalty to settle for a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC, RKFC would be keen to log all three points. RKFC have 19 points from 13 games to be fourth in the standings.

Neroca are 10th with 15 points from 14 matches and are battling to avoid relegation. Neroca defeated Gokulam 3-2 in their last match in Imphal. Centre back Mason Robertson has played a crucial role in Kashmir’s campaign.

The Scotsman’s goals have been key for RKFC this season. His opportunistic strikes have helped them get crucial points. He has already scored six goal in 12 matches and would be expected to lead RKFC’s forward march.

Robertson, together with Kallum Higginbotham and Bazie Armand, have been their key players. However RKFC coach Mason Robertson would hope striker Robin Singh, who missed a penalty against Aizawl, would finding his scoring touch against Neroca.