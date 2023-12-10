Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of I-League 2023-24 clash

Real Kashmir will host Gokulam Kerala at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in their next game of the I-League 2023-24 on Monday (December 11).

Real Kashmir have managed to punch above their weight so far this season, recording four wins, two draws, and two losses after eight matches. They are also undefeated in their last four matches, which includes a goalless draw against Sreenidi Deccan in their previous game.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala haven't been able to translate their performances into results this season. The Malabarians have won three, drawn four, and lost one of their eight fixtures in their I-League campaign.

Gokulam Kerala have played out draws in their each of their last three matches, including a 1-1 stalemate against Mohammedan SC in their last match.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Match Details

Date & Time: December 11, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Head-to-Head

This has been a very close rivalry as both sides have won two matches apiece out of their eight meetings, with four games ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 8

Real Kashmir win: 2

Gokulam Kerala win: 2

Draw: 4

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Probable XI

Real Kashmir

Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Hyder Yousuf, Shaher Shaheen, Dion Menezes, Carlos Lomba, Mohammad Inam Wani, Kamal Issah, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Gnohere Krizo, and Mohammad Asrar Rehbar.

Gokulam Kerala

Devansh Dabas, Muhammed Saheef, Salam Ranjan Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Vikas Singh Saini, Emmanuel Justine, Komron Tursunov, Edu Bedia, Abhijith Kurungodan, Noufal PN, and Alex Sanchez.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Prediction

Both sides have performed on similar lines so far this season.

Real Kashmir have been solid defensively but have struggled to score more goals. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala are leaking goals at the wrong time. However, they will feel good after snatching a draw against I-League leaders Mohammedan SC in their last match.

Prediction: Draw.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel