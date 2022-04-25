Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC will take on the Indian Arrows in the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Real Kashmir FC are placed third in the I-League standings with 13 points from 13 encounters. They have a couple of wins, seven draws and four losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows are placed fifth in the Relegation standings. They have four draws and seven losses to their name from as many games as Real Kashmir FC. With just two wins, they have 10 points so far in the I-League 2021-22.

Real Kashmir FC come into this encounter on the back of a loss against Aizawl FC in their previous match. The latter side scored a couple of goals in the first half. However, Mason Robertson struck twice to level the scores in the 60th minute.

Aizawl FC striker Willis Plaza then put another goal into the back of the net to ensure his side won the game 3-2.

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, squared off against TRAU FC in their most recent fixture. The match ended in a stalemate.

Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other thrice thus far in the history of the competition. Real Kashmir FC have a couple of victories to their name, while the Indian Arrows have no wins. The remaining game between the two sides ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 3

Real Kashmir FC: 2

Indian Arrows: 0

Draw: 1

Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

Real Kashmir have had a better season than the Indian Arrows so far and are expected to clinch a win in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 3-0 Indian Arrows

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee