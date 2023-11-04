Real Kashmir vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Real Kashmir will face TRAU in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on Saturday as the two teams will meet at the TRC Football Turf at 3:00 pm IST.

Real Kashmir made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Rajasthan FC 2-0 in their opening game. Goals from Wayne Vaz and Shaher Shaheen were enough to seal all three points for the team.

On the other hand, TRAU shared the spoils against Delhi FC after playing a 1-1 draw in their opening game. Liton Shil scored a goal for TRAU but they failed to defend their lead and conceded a goal in the second half.

Now, TRAU will be looking to put up a better performance to notch up their first win of the season, while Real Kashmir will try to register consecutive victories early in the season.

Real Kashmir vs TRAU Match Details

Date & Time: November 4, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: TRC Football Turf

Real Kashmir vs TRAU Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns seven times so far. Real Kashmir have won two matches while TRAU have won one game, and four matches have ended as a draw.

Matches Played: 7

Real Kashmir Win: 2

TRAU Win: 1

Draw: 4

Real Kashmir vs TRAU Probable XI

Real Kashmir

Dion Menezes, Rehman Khan, Wayne Vaz, Muhammad Hammad, Kiran Pandhare, Hyder Yousuf, Mohammad Inam, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Gnohere Krizo, and Ahteeb Ahmad Dar

TRAU

Mithun Samanta, Gerard Williams, Pritam Singh, Thawan, S Benchamin, Bidyananda Singh, Premjit Singh, Abraham Okyere, Deepak Singh, Ibrahima Balde, and Liton Shil

Real Kashmir vs TRAU Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest as these two sides have always produced close games. Real Kashmir will be carrying the confidence of a win, while TRAU will be determined to notch up their first win.

However, Real Kashmir produced some quality performance in their opening game and it will be tough for TRAU to deal with them.

Prediction: Real Kashmir is expected to win this game.

Real Kashmir vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel