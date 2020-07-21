ISL club Kerala Blasters are holding talks with Croatian midfielder Damir Sovsic according to reports in Balkan media. The 30-year-old represented his country's U-21 team internationally in the UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifiers in 2011. Sovsic has also prior experience of playing in Asia, representing K-League club Suwon Bluewings in the AFC Champions League.

Speaking to SportSport.Ba, the former Dinamo Zagreb player said:

"It is true that contact has been established. I hope and believe that the job will be almost done and that I will sign a contract with Kerala Blasters."

Sovsic began his career with NK Zagreb in Croatia's top tier in 2009 and represented them for three seasons. Sovsic then shifted to NK Lokomotiva after his former side got relegated.

After his stint with Lokomotiva ended in 2015, Sovsic moved to another noted Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, with whom he won the league and Cup competition both. He even represented them in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers in one match. The journeyman was also loaned to Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2016.

The versatile midfielder then moved to South Korea in 2017 and played 12 matches for them. Sovsic then returned to Europe in the winter transfer window, signing for Polish top-flight club Sandecja Nowy Sacz but couldn't save the club from relegation. In the subsequent season, he signed for HŠK Zrinjski Mostar which finished second in Bosnia and Herzegovina's top tier.

How is the foreign contingent of Kerala Blasters shaping up?

Kerala Blasters players thank the fans after their ISL match last season

Kerala Blasters initially handed out contract extensions to Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sergio Cidoncha, and Tiri. But, after the club asked the trio to take a wage cut, they began holding talks with other clubs.

Tiri is primed to join ATK Mohun Bagan whereas Bartholomew Ogbeche is in an advanced stage of negotiation with Mumbai City FC, according to various reports. As for in-coming players, Colombian footballer Oswaldo Henriquez is another name linked to Kerala Blasters apart from Damir Sovsic.