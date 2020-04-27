Reports: Samir Nasri in talks with Kerala Blasters?

Samir Nasri currently plies his trade at Anderlecht

Over the past few days, a Belgian publication had reported that French international, Samir Nasri could be on his way to the ISL to join up with the Kerala Blasters. The Kochi-based outfit endured a sub-standard campaign in 2019-20 and represent one of the most supported clubs in India, meaning that the Frenchman could be tempted to come on board.

However, Sportskeeda has learnt from its sources that there is no truth to the rumour and that a deal to bring the former Arsenal midfielder to the ISL is far from completion.

“As of now, from our end, there is no communication,” a source from the Kerala Blasters told Sportskeeda.

Samir Nasri has endured quite a fall from grace over the past few years and currently plies his trade at Belgian club Anderlecht. At the turn of the decade, the Frenchman represented one of the most skillful attackers in the Premier League and was a constant fixture for Arsenal before moving to Manchester City.

Post his stint at the Mancunian club, Samir Nasri hasn’t managed to recreate his heroics and has represented a footballing journeyman, playing for four different clubs since. In fact, the Frenchman was also banned for eighteen mo until January 2019 for a doping violation.

Yet, if Samir Nasri were to indeed pack his bags for the Kerala Blasters, it would represent a significant coup for the club as well as the ISL, considering the pedigree he would bring to the fore. Having said that though, it seems that such a deal is nowhere near coming to fruition, meaning that the Kerala Blasters faithful might have to wait a tad longer for their dream signing.

Kerala Blasters are looking to rebuild

Kibu Vicuna was appointed Kerala Blasters head coach recently

A week ago, the Kochi-based outfit dispensed with Eelco Schattorie’s services and appointed Kibu Vicuna at the helm. The Spaniard arrives at the Kerala Blasters with a burgeoning reputation having won the I-League with Mohun Bagan in 2019-20.

Thus, it doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility that they might be in the market for newer players, although it seems highly unlikely that that acquisition would be Samir Nasri.