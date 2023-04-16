RoundGlass Punjab FC are set to square off against an in-form Sreenidi Deccan FC in the Group A fixture of the Hero Super Cup. The game will be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Sunday, April 16.

The Punjab-based outfit directly qualified for the Hero Super Cup group stages after convincingly winning the I-League this season. As a result, they also secured promotion to the Indian Super League for the upcoming campaign.

However, their Hero Super Cup encounter against Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC was a rude awakening as they stumbled to a defeat. While Stairkos Vergetis’ men played some eye-catching football, they were ultimately punished for individual errors.

They were eliminated from the Hero Super Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC. The Warriors will play for their pride against the I-League runners-up in the final game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC have been the surprise package of the competition. Under the influential leadership of Carlos Vaz Pinto, they have emerged as dark horses to qualify for the semi-finals ahead of the two ISL giants.

After securing a point against Bengaluru FC, they defeated Kerala Blasters with a scoreline of 2-0 and sit top of Group A. They are tied on points, goal difference, and head-to-head record with Bengaluru FC.

A win with a higher goal difference margin than BFC would certainly guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. The Deccan Warriors will undoubtedly give it their all to achieve victory and will hope that the Blasters can do them a favor against Bengaluru FC.

