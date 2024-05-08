Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields likely to extend his contract: Reports

Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields is likely to extend his contract for yet another season, according to the Daily Record Sport. His current deal will expire on May 31, 2024. The 26-year-old joined the Marina Machans from the Scottish club Motherwell FC in July last year.

Shields was one of the vital cogs of the Chennaiyin FC squad in his debut season in Indian football, scoring five goals apart from contributing four assists in 27 matches overall across all three competitions - the Durand Cup, the Indian Super Cup, and the ISL.

It was a memorable outing for Connor Shields under fellow Scot and head coach Owen Coyle. Chennaiyin FC and their fans would be delighted about the prospect of the former Sunderland FC player's contract extension, hoping that his magic continues for another year at the Marina Arena.

A resurgent Chennaiyin FC aiming to achieve big in the upcoming season

While not many gave them the chance of making it to the playoffs in the recently concluded 2023-24 ISL, a resurgent Chennaiyin FC under Owen Coyle proved everyone wrong by finishing sixth in the points table.

The comeback victories out of nowhere in the last few matches of the season, turned the tides in their favor as the two-time champions lived up to Coyle's words by qualifying for the playoffs after a three-season hiatus.

Unfortunately, Chennaiyin couldn't progress to the semi-finals after suffering a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat against FC Goa in Fatorda in the playoffs knockout clash. Nevertheless, with a determined approach and further strengthened armor, Coyle's men will be looking to bring back their glory days in the upcoming season of Indian football.

With immense European football exposure and ISL familiarity, Connor Shields' stay will be pivotal for Chennaiyin FC in their quest to clinch domestic glory in the 2024-25 season.