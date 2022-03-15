RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in Match 26 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed third in the I-League standings with ten points from four encounters. They have registered three wins and a draw thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC find themselves in seventh place with four points from as many games as their opponents. They have a win and a draw against their name, while a couple of matches have ended in losses.

The Punjab-based club won their previous encounter against Aizawl FC. CK Vineeth and Jose Beitia each scored a goal in the first half of the game for RGPFC. Kurtis Guthrie and Bikash Yumnam then scored a goal each in stoppage time to guide RoundGlass Punjab FC to a 3-4 victory against the Imphal-based club.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, walk into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC. Tiago Adan scored a goal at the 72nd minute to hand the Kashmir-based club a 1-0 lead in the game. However, Sreenidi Deccan FC's Fredsan Marshall struck in the 90th minute to level the scores.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan: Head-to-head

Sreenidi Deccan FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

RoundGlass Punjab FC haven't lost a single game thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They have been at their best this season and are likely to extend their unbeaten run.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 3 - 1 Sreenidi Deccan FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava